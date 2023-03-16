Want to use ChatGPT 4 for free? Here is what you can do 

GPT-4, the underlying technology that powers ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT-4 AI chatbot, was unveiled earlier this week. The creators say that GPT-4 is a "large multimodal model" that exhibits "human-level performance" on various professional and academic benchmarks. Unlike the previous-generation GPT-3/ GPT 3.5, the new latest-gen GPT-4 can even understand image inputs and the AI can analyse objects or translate texts within the photo. However, to test the powerful GPT-4 language modal, users need a ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20 per month. You can use GPT-4 or ChatGPT-4 for free. Here's how.

Following OpenAI's presentation, Microsoft quietly announced that their Bing AI or Bing Chat is also powered by GPT-4. Microsoft corporate VP and consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi said in a tweet, "we're happy to confirm the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we've customised for search." Mehdi also replied to some users' tweets, which suggest Bing AI has been using GPT-4 for a while.

A user asked, "Is this a new 'new Bing' or the already released new Bing? Basically asking if I have the new Bing, should I register for the waitlist again?" To this, the senior Microsoft executive replies, "You don't need to re-register, you're on the latest and greatest Bing."

Microsoft Bing AI is built on Prometheus, which combines Microsoft's Bing web data and OpenAI language model to answer complex queries in a conversational way. Microsoft unveiled Bing last month to challenge Google Search. To use Bing AI or Bing Chat, users can download the Bing app or use Bing Search on the Microsoft Edge browser. The company is also adding Bing AI to the taskbar and some Microsoft services, such as Skype.

It is available to use for free, but users may need to join a waitlist. Access may come in a week's time.

OpenAI says the new GPT-4 is much more powerful, accurate, and sophisticated. It even has the capability to write lengthy movie scripts. OpenAI showcased its capabilities and GPT-4 performed better than GPT-3.5 in various examinations.

It can also understand other languages better than older-gen models, and once the GPT-4 API is available, Indian developers can incorporate it into their tools. Another advantage of GPT-4 is that users can tweak its personality to improve the user experience. For instance, users can programme a system message by saying, "You are a tutor that always responds in the Socratic style. You never give the student the answer, but always try to ask just the right question to help them learn to think for themselves."

Microsoft may also add GPT-4 image analysing capabilities to Bing AI. Currently, OpenAI is testing this feature with Be My Eyes.