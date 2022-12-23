Want Twitter to show your replies on top of tweets? Here is what you can do

Twitter is one of the most popular micro-blogging platforms for discussions and other things. Several tweets have thousands of replies and there are people who want their tweet to show up on top of the conversations. Well, it seems that Twitter has fulfilled your wish, but nothing comes for free. Here is everything you need to know.

People will have to buy the Twitter Blue subscription if they want their replies to be prioritized. The Twitter Blue subscription is now available in several countries. The subscription gives access to nine unique benefits on Twitter and one of them gives you priority replies on Tweets that you interact with. The other benefits are bookmark folders, custom navigation, quick access to popular articles, longer video upload, undo tweet, and more.

In India, the company hasn't yet officially launched the feature, but Elon Musk has confirmed that it will arrive soon. We do know the price for iOS users. Apple's App Store revealed that Indians will be required to pay Rs 999 for the subscription. The price in the US is $11 for mobile iOS users and $8 for the web version.

But how will Twitter prioritize all the users who buy Blue subscriptions? Well, the company hasn't yet explained how this will work. But, the feature does work. The replies of regular Twitter users will appear somewhere down and all those who will buy the subscription will get priority in replies. Now, Twitter could decide on the ranking of Blue subscribers according to the number of followers each one of them has. The one who has the most followers will likely show up on the top and other Twitter Blue subscribers will likely be ranked based on the follower count. This is something that I noticed on the platform.

One of the benefits of having a Twitter Blue subscription is the Undo tweet feature. It gives you the option to retract a Tweet after you send it, but before it's visible to others on Twitter. It is important to note that this is not an edit button, and Twitter is just giving you a chance to preview and revise your tweet before it's posted for the world to see. Once the Undo period is over, the Tweet is viewable to your followers and you can either leave it or delete it, like you normally would on Twitter. People also get to upload up to 60 minutes of long video with up to 2GB file size, according to the details revealed on the company's support page.