War with Russia in air, Ukraine is shitposting memes on Twitter

Amid concerns of Russia invading its neighbouring country of Ukraine, the latter has now taken to Twitter to voice its anguish. While the concerns are real, recent tweets from the official Twitter account of Ukraine make fun of the whole situation by shitposting memes on Russia.

A series of tweets by the Ukraine Twitter account portrays that Russia has not been an idle neighbour and has always been a source of concern for the country. The tweets take a dig at various aspects of the Russian stronghold, including its earlier attempts to take over Ukraine.

The memes on Twitter are being shared at a time when satellite images have shown the deployment of more Russian troops and equipment along Russia's western border. The images even show tanks and artillery being positioned at the border shared with the eastern part of Ukraine. Both Ukraine and US intelligence has sounded the alarm against a possible attempt at invasion. Russia has denied the allegations, though.

US President Joe Biden has warned Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, of imposing economic sanctions in case Russia carries out an invasion attempt at Ukraine. Biden has also spoken of military aid to Ukraine in case something like this happens.

Shitposting on Twitter: A common practice

Meanwhile, Ukraine has taken to shitposting memes against Russia's actions, likely in order to gain the public eye on the activities in the region. In a recent meme, Ukraine joked that living next to Russia was the biggest "headache." In yet another, the country's official Twitter account shared a cartoon showing a person in jail for attempting to invade Ukraine twice. The meme shows how no one sides with the alleged invader.

Technically, shitposting means sharing something on the Internet that may not specifically be funny but distracts everyone from the topic being discussed. Though the tweets, in this case, surely come off as dark humour. Interestingly, this is not the first time Twitter has been a field for shitposting between the two countries.

Ukraine has regularly taken digs at Russia, mostly to contradict any falsehood promoted by the country about its history. A famous spat on Twitter between the nations dates back to 2017 when Russia highlighted the history of Anne de Kiev to portray its relations with France. Ukraine jumped in to clarify that Anne de Kiev was, in fact, a part of Ukraine's history and not Russia's.

Similar exchanges have taken place between other nations as well. Sweden and Denmark got into a friendly banter in 2016, wherein the former wrote that its lakes were the size of the entire country of Denmark. Countless such shitposts have been seen by world leaders as well as local politicians, not just on Twitter but on other venues of the Internet as well. Celebrities from other walks of life have not been far behind as well.

So as the world issues get highlighted over the Internet, it is easy to see that shitposting has become a common tool to promote the same.