We asked ChatGPT if AI can replace human jobs, it says your job is safe

Created by OpenAI, ChatGPT has become quite a trend these days. While users are enjoying using the platform, the AI tool is giving sleepless nights to tech giants like Google and Microsoft, and also humans. It is considered as a threat to some human jobs.

Firstly, what is this AI tool? ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that has been trained with data sets that help it to give correct and unique answers in real-time. Now, given the way ChatGPT works, is it right to say that some human jobs are really at risk? We asked ChatGPT these questions, and guess what it said?

We asked: will ChatGPT take away human jobs?

To which, the AI took answered: "ChatGPT and other language models like it have the potential to automate certain tasks that involve natural language processing, such as customer service, data entry, and content generation. However, it's important to note that language models like ChatGPT are not designed to replace human jobs, but rather to assist and augment them. They can help humans to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their tasks. Additionally, AI development and deployment also require human roles, such as data scientists, engineers and researchers."

We also asked ChatGPT if humans should be scared of AI tools like ChatGPT?

It answered: "Humans should not be scared of ChatGPT or other AI systems. These systems are designed to assist and augment human capabilities, not to replace them. While ChatGPT and other AI systems have the potential to automate certain tasks and make certain jobs obsolete, it is important to consider how the implementation of AI can be done in a way that is beneficial for both businesses and workers. Additionally, it is important to consider the impact of AI on different industries and communities, and to take steps to mitigate potential negative effects and support those who may be impacted by job loss." "It is important to remember that AI is a tool and its effectiveness is only as good as the data it was trained on and the goals it was designed to achieve. Therefore, it is important to use AI responsibly and ethically, and to be aware of its limitations," it also added.

Considering the interest around ChatGPT, tech company Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. "We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote in one of his latest blog.