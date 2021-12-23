Web3 explained: What is it, why Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, and everyone else is talking about it

Let me be clear from the beginning - you don't have anything to do with Web3 or Web 3.0 right now. It might not be until the next three to four years that an average internet user may use Web3. It is a new internet concept that is still very much in the works and will require heavy involvement from the developer fraction before glimpses of it will be mainstream.

That being said, do not assume that this work has not started. There are apps and websites already running on Web3. These include social networks, messaging platforms, banks and exchange services, browsers and platforms for many other purposes. The scope of its application is huge because, after all, it is the Internet.

So, what changes? Why the Web3 and not the Internet we use today? And most importantly, why should you bother?

We will explore this, and a lot more, through this article. Keep in mind that the technicalities of Web3 are a bit complex, especially if you are a stranger to blockchain. However, it's very reason of being is very clear and direct. So, we will first understand what Web3 is, we will have a look at its purpose, and then we will try to analyse if it makes sense for the majority of Internet users.

What is Web3?

A three-word answer: New-age internet. It is being called the third major phase of the Internet since its inception. For reference, Web1 was the initial days of the Internet, when we visited static websites. One could see an address on the world wide web and look at its content. There was little to no interaction happening within that website.

It eventually gave way to Web2 in 1999, when there was a boom in interactive websites. To this date, we live in that age of the Internet. We visit websites, perform actions on them, and they respond accordingly. The big difference - we can even upload our content on these websites, like posting a photo on Facebook.

Naturally, user-generated content became the king. Then websites enabling it became internet behemoths, Google and Facebook being the most famous examples. Everyone wants to see what their friends are up to. Everyone wants to see the new trend online. Social media posts and Google searches have become a part of life for anyone on the Internet.

On the surface, Web3 will be the same. It will have all these functionalities that we enjoy today. What will change is the underlying technology.

How? Time to get into the technicalities.

How does Web3 work?

Web 3 aims to be a decentralised version of the Internet we see today. This basically means taking control of the "internet behemoths" I mentioned above and giving it to the user. Only through Web3, internet users will "control their data, identity and destiny," as per Web3 Foundation that promotes Web3 projects.

So how does it do that?

Since it uses the term "decentralised," there is only one technology that should come to mind - Blockchain. Web3, much like other buzzwords you hear - Bitcoin, NFTs etc. - is based on blockchain technology. As of now, most of it is based on the Ethereum blockchain. In fact, Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood first coined the term Web3 in 2014. He now runs the Web3 foundation.

Building an internet on the blockchain means that there is no single controller of a Web3 app, often identified as Decentralised Applications or dApps. You see, the way websites or apps work today is through their servers. Information goes to the server, and it flows out of the server. Your action online gets a response and what is happening in between is what only the platform provider knows. The security protocols in place, the privacy protection measures and other actions on data are often unknown to the user. This is one of the reasons for Web3's existence.

Web3 changes this process through blockchain. Those unaware of blockchain technology know that it is a digital and distributed ledger system, wherein all the participating systems act as a node. In simple words, it is a way of recording information, which uses a network of computers instead of a single computer.

This makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to hack or cheat the system.

What it also does, and what is more important to the context of Web3, is that it does not rely on a centralised server to work. This means, ideally, on Web3, you will be able to send a message to your peer without your messages flowing through WhatsApp's servers. Similarly, you will be able to send or receive money without a Paytm server being involved.

Ok, now the complex part.

Web3: Does it solve the problems with our Internet?

Now, this is where even experts are in disagreement, so don't be bogged down if it becomes all too much for you to take right away. Just try to understand this one simple thing - Web3, being decentralised, wants to give the control back to the user. This means no requirement of permission by a service (censorship, bans), no prying eyes on information transfer (privacy violations), no single point of failure of a network (multiple servers).

The point of argument here is, not all of the Internet faces these problems right now. There are aspects of decentralisation on every prevalent service. There are plenty of security measures in place, and the regulation that Web3 promises to remove might be a good thing for the public in general. What if misinformation is shared on Web3, or hateful or incitive content gathers steam? Who will be held responsible? For now, we can blame the platforms, which in turn take action by the law. Web3, at least for now, knows no jurisdictions.

Even Ethereum.org clarifies this - "the degree to which a network is centralised/decentralised lies on a spectrum; no network is entirely centralised or entirely decentralised."

Another big question that looms over the use of Web3 is - what if it is not as decentralised as it promises to be? Yes, the technology on which it will work will change. It will be decentralised for sure. But how will this decentralisation take place? Will this be among 100 computers housed within an office space? Or will it indeed be based on a global network of systems? In the former case, it will be just plain old Web2.

Gavin Wood highlighted this in a recent interview with Wired - "We need to understand the node infrastructure of the [blockchcain] network; is it really peer-to-peer or is it actually run from one data centre by a company that manufactures and sells hardware and is required to be consulted before a new node can come online? The details make the difference as to whether it's basically just Web 2.0 in disguise or whether it is actually legitimately open, transparent, decentralised, peer-to-peer."

For now, things are not looking too good for Web3 in these regards. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk rightly mocked the concept recently.

Simply because Web3 platforms are gaining massive funding, in billions of dollars, from various investors around the world, as and when these platforms bloom into mainstream use, these investors are sure to be at their reigns. These platforms will then become just what they sought to replace, internet behemoths, only in a new age.

There are several other challenges that Web3 faces right now, like how it will become more accessible to the general public or how it will bring down the cost of creating a platform on it. The way its stakeholders tackle these issues will ultimately define its role in the years to come. Of course, Web3 brings some solid benefits to the table when compared to the present Internet, but it is only if its implementation is done right, can Web3 be successful.