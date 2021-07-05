Weird Wi-Fi names may damage your iPhone Wi-Fi settings, here is how to avoid

If you connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network with a weird name, the Wi-Fi settings will be damaged. According to a reverse engineer, connecting an iPhone to a wireless network with the per cent symbol (%) in it disables Wi-Fi instantly. The bug is quite severe because the iPhone cannot restore Wi-Fi settings to working normally even after resetting network settings. This is the second time that the Wi-Fi bug on the iPhone has emerged, and Apple does not seem to have an answer yet.

According to Carl Schou, who is a reverse-engineer and founder of a non-profit reverse-engineering group called "Secret Club", the iPhone's Wi-Fi connectivity will be permanently disabled if connected to a public Wi-Fi named "%secretclub%power". Previously, Schou and his team at the Secret Club discovered that when an iPhone is connected to a wireless network having "%p%s%s%s%s%n" as the SSID (Service Set Identifier), the networking stack of iOS faces a bug that not only disables Wi-Fi but also makes features such as AirDrop unusable. Now, the second SSID that Schou has mentioned is not as severe, but it will make Wi-Fi completely unusable on your iPhone.

This is not exactly a flaw or a bug in the iPhone's wireless networking settings. According to 9to5Mac, the '%[character]' syntax is one of the most commonly used characters in computer programming languages. It is used to input variables into an output string. For example, in the C language, the '%n' specifier causes the printf() command to load the variable pointed by the corresponding argument with a value equal to the number of characters that the print() command printed before the occurrence of '%n'. The primary function of printf() is to print something, but the specifier causes it to do something else.

In the case of Wi-Fi networking, the subsystem in iOS passes the Wi-Fi network name, also called SSID, as-is to the internal library that performs string formatting. This causes "an arbitrary memory write and buffer overflow". The overflow process leads to memory corruption, which iOS considers as an anomaly and kills. This is why the Wi-Fi connection is disabled on the iPhone.

Essentially, the issue here is the percentage sign, so if you want to avoid getting your iPhone's Wi-Fi damaged, you will need to stay away from this sign. This means that you should not connect your iPhone to a wireless network with the percentage sign. Right now, the researcher has pointed out only two names, but taking 9to5Mac's explanation into account, there is no guarantee other names will not damage Wi-Fi on your iPhone.

Apple has not acknowledged the bug publicly, and that is why there is no fix available yet. It is also not clear if Apple will consider this a bug, because it is not. However, Schou has mentioned a workaround, but it is a bit too complex and needs coding skills. The best way, for now, is to beware of the percentage sign in Wi-Fi names.