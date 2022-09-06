Western Digital ships 22TB CMR hard drive for enterprise customers

The American semiconductor storage company, Western Digital is shipping its 22TB CMR Hard drive to the Indian market. Announced only in July this year, Ultrastar DC HC570 22TB CMR HDDs can result in a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for cloud service providers and enterprise customers says the company.



“As India is witnessing massive data growth and therefore data centre expansion, it is the right time to launch this 22TB CMR HDD in the country,” Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India, Middle East & TIA, Western Digital told Business Today. Additionally, with the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, India is expecting the rollout of 5G services, which will further amplify data and cloud usage to create huge demand for high-capacity drives to reduce TCO. Chellaiah also said that this is the first of its kind innovation, as the existing solution is available with a maximum of up to 20 TB capacity.



According to Western Digital, this new 22TB CMR drive architecture extends capacity gains on proven ePMR technology and leverages industry-first technologies to deliver areal-density leadership on a mature 2.2TB/platter with ten disks. One of the new technology innovations is ArmorCache, a feature uniquely enabled by OptiNAND that combines the performance of write cache enabled (WCE) mode and the data protection of write cache disabled (WCD) mode, offering the best of both scenarios without compromise. When operating in WCE mode, ArmorCache ensures that the DRAM cache will be safely written in event of an emergency power off (EPO) and no data is lost. When operating in WCD mode, the drive will ensure that all user data in DRAM is safely written upon EPO, and the drive will operate with WCE-equivalent performance. Performance and data protection are now identical across both WCE and WCD modes.



The company did not disclose the number of the new hard drives it intends to ship into the country but is hopeful of supplying the 22TB CMR HDD to the major hyper-scale data centres in India through its system integrators.

