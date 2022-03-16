What does it mean when your iPhone's battery health says Service?

I have always had the habit of checking my iPhone's battery health. While the decreasing numbers gave me jitters every time, I could use the correct way to stop the phone's battery from deteriorating by following some of the guidelines Apple had listed out on its support page. My iPhone 11, which is now three years old, does not have great battery health. The numbers have fallen below 85 percent and the most alarming thing I see every time I open the battery section is "Service" written on the menu bar instead of maximum capacity. So what exactly does it mean when your iPhone's battery health says Service and should break your head about the same or not?

The iPhone's battery health can be checked at Settings > Battery > Battery Health. However, not all iPhones display battery health. This feature is only available in iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus. Starting with iOS 12.1, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X include this feature; iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR include this feature, starting with iOS 13.1. It is also available in the current line up including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

"The Battery Health screen includes information on maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability. Maximum battery capacity measures the device battery capacity relative to when it was new. A battery will have lower capacity as the battery chemically ages which may result in fewer hours of usage between charges. Depending upon the length of time between when the iPhone was made and when it is activated, your battery capacity may show as slightly less than 100 percent," Apple says.

Battery health menu bar displays Service. What does it mean?

At one point in time, the battery health will stop showing the percentage and will simply display "Service" instead of the maximum capacity percentage. So what does it mean? Let us find out.

My iPhone 11's battery health currently displays Service instead of a percentage. When I tapped on the banner displaying Service, I was taken to a separate Battery Health page. At the top of the screen, there was an important message displayed regarding my phone's battery health which read, "Your battery's health is significantly degraded. An Apple authorized Service Provider can replace the battery to restore full performance and capacity." Just below the message, the maximum capacity of the phone's battery was displayed, which was 79 per cent. A normal battery is designed to retain up to 80 per cent of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions. Now it is no secret when your battery health degrades, so can its ability to deliver peak performance. When that happens, it may take longer to launch apps, users may notice lower frame rates while scrolling, lower speaker volume by up to -3dB, and in some cases the flashlight of the camera can also be disabled.

So, in my case, the phone is clearly asking me to get my battery replaced for better performance and to avoid unexpected shutdowns. It is indicative of the fact that the battery's health has deteriorated beyond measure and will only need replacement. However, there are other reasons too why battery health displays "Service" in the menu bar instead of the maximum capacity.

Other reasons why Battery Health displays Service

The Service message also appears if you replace the battery on the newest iPhones. The message still shows up even when you have replaced the battery. As per the iFixit report, your phone will still display the "Service" message, even when you swap in a genuine Apple battery. If you think it is a bug, let me tell you that it is not. The reason why your phone still shows Service even after replacing the battery is that unless an Apple Authorized Service Provider authenticates a battery to the phone, it will continue showing the same message that it showed before the battery was replaced.

To put it in simple words, Apple wants you to go to a genuine service provider to get the battery swapped. It does not matter if you buy the original Apple battery and replace it yourself. Your phone will still ask you to replace it. So, no matter how good you are at fixing batteries, you will have to pay money to Apple to fix your battery. Apple does not want anyone else but themselves and Apple Authorized Service Providers to replace your phone's battery. So, next time if you see the Service message on your phone, please rush to an Apple Authorised Service Provider, otherwise, you will keep getting the same message unless you pay Apple money to fix it for you.