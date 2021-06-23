What iPhone 13 Pro may look like? New 3D renders show smaller notch, bigger cameras

Apple iPhone 13 is coming later this year. But some recent rumours have kind of contested that name and said that the 2021 iPhone will be more like an iPhone 12S. We will not know what exactly this year's iPhone line will be called until the launch event sometime in September, but a huge round of rumours has given a fair idea of what the iPhone 13 (let us go with this name for now) will be like. And using those rumours, ConceptCreator put up 3D renders of the iPhone 13 Pro in a video to show what it is going to look like.

The video was made in collaboration with LetsGoDigital, which has been one of the major leakers for iPhone 13 Pro schematics. The iPhone 13 Pro is going to have a smaller notch, according to several rumours, which is why that is one of the things that you see in the video. The rest of the iPhone 13 models are also likely to have a smaller notch. The notch looks similar to what some Android phones have but Apple will use it for sensors that facilitate Face ID authentication on the phone. A smaller notch will not impact how you see things on the iPhone display, but it will allow Apple to cram more notification icons on top, if that is why Apple is bringing the change.

The design of the iPhone 13, however, will not be much different from that of the iPhone 12. That is because Apple changes the iPhone design after around four to five years and that happened last year with the iPhone 12.

Source: ConceptCreator

The schematics of the iPhone 13 suggest they will be thicker than last year's models, but there is no reason available for that. Besides, the camera lenses on the iPhone 13 will get bigger, at least on the Pro models that come with three cameras on the back. Apple's last year iPhone 12 series introduced some major changes to the Pro lineup and that is something that the company will likely retain on this year's iPhone 13. This means the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will have some specifications inferior to those on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The video shows the iPhone 13 Pro looks very similar to the iPhone 12 Pro, but, of course, with a smaller notch and bigger cameras. Design-wise, I think the noticeable differences will end there, but the under-the-hood improvements will involve a faster A15 Bionic -- which has reportedly already undergone production at TSMC, a 120Hz ProMotion OLED display -- which Samsung has supposedly started manufacturing, and better cameras with shift-sensor stabilisation.

The iPhone 13 launch is still far off, so it is possible the renders and schematics we are seeing now are not final. Apple does not confirm anything about its iPhone until the launch.