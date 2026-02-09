What is AI.com? Inside Kris Marszalek’s bet on autonomous AI agents

AI.com, a newly launched artificial-intelligence platform, grabbed global attention after a Super Bowl advertisement sent a wave of visitors to its website, briefly overwhelming its systems and igniting debate about the future of “agentic AI.”

The company says it is building software agents that do more than answer questions, tools designed to act independently on a user’s behalf, a concept many in the industry see as the next step beyond today’s chatbots.

Who is behind AI.com?

AI.com was founded by Kris Marszalek, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest consumer crypto platforms.

Marszalek, who will continue to run both companies, is positioning AI.com as his next mass-market technology push, this time focused on AI rather than digital assets.

“With ai.com, Marszalek is working to mainstream AI agents and AGI in the same way he led mass consumer adoption of cryptocurrency,” the company said in its launch announcement.

Why did AI.com make headlines?

AI.com officially launched on February 8 with a 30-second commercial aired during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX.

The ad showed glowing orbs colliding to reveal the AI.com logo, followed by the line “AGI is coming,” a reference to artificial general intelligence, a still-theoretical form of AI capable of performing a wide range of human-level tasks. The commercial ended with playful mock usernames such as AI.com/Sam, Mark and Elon, a nod to leading figures in the AI industry.

The exposure drove a surge of traffic that temporarily knocked the site offline.

“Insane traffic levels. We prepared for scale, but not for THIS,” Marszalek wrote in a post on X.

What is AI.com?

AI.com is built around the idea of “autonomous AI agents.” In simple terms, these are AI systems designed to carry out tasks on their own once a user gives permission, rather than responding only when prompted.

“With a few clicks, anyone can now generate a private, personal AI agent that doesn’t just answer questions, but actually operates on the user’s behalf, organising work, sending messages, executing actions across apps, building projects, and more,” the company said.

The platform allows users to create a personal AI profile and deploy an agent that can interact with other software tools to complete everyday tasks.

What makes these agents different?

The company’s central claim is that its agents can improve themselves over time and share those improvements across a wider network.

“The key differentiating feature is the agent’s ability to autonomously build out missing features and capabilities to complete real-world tasks,” AI.com said. “Such improvements will subsequently be shared across millions of agents on the network, massively increasing the utility of each agent for ai.com users.”

In practice, this means an agent that learns a better way to complete a task could pass that knowledge on to other agents, an approach meant to accelerate how quickly the system becomes more capable.

What tasks can AI.com agents perform?

According to the company, users will soon be able to deploy agents for activities such as automating workflows, managing calendars, executing tasks across apps, and even updating online dating profiles. The platform also plans to explore financial services integrations, agent marketplaces and social networks built around AI agents.

The company says users can go from “zero to AI agent in 60 seconds,” with a free tier and paid subscriptions offering higher limits and additional features.

How does AI.com address privacy and control?

As AI agents gain more autonomy, concerns around data access and misuse have grown. AI.com says it has built guardrails into its system.

“All user agents operate in a dedicated secure environment where data is segregated and encrypted with user-specific keys, and agents are restricted to their user’s capability limits,” the company said.

That means each agent is supposed to act only within the permissions granted by its user, with no access to other users’ data.

The bigger vision

Marszalek is framing AI.com as part of a longer-term push toward artificial general intelligence.

“We are at a fundamental shift in AI’s evolution as we rapidly move beyond basic chats to AI agents actually getting things done for humans,” he said. “Our vision is a decentralised network of billions of agents who self-improve and share these improvements with each other, vastly and rapidly expanding agentic capabilities and accelerating the advent of AGI.”