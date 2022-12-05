What is ChatGPT? All you need to know about the new dialogue-based AI chatbot, features and limitations

OpenAI's ChatGPT is taking over the internet by storm. The AI-backed chatbot is available for public testing on OpenAI's official website, and users can try its features practically for free. Many are even saying that ChatGPT has a lot of potential to replace Google Search as its replies are more conversational and human-like. Additionally, ChatGPT can even review and write codes in seconds -- making the future of upcoming coders grim. It can even solve complex math problems.

However, like any other technology, ChatGPT isn't perfect, and the company has acknowledged its limitations. In this explainer, we are highlighting everything you need to know.

What is ChatGPT?

In simple words, ChatGPT is a chatbot where users can ask queries, and the platform with the power of AI (artificial intelligence) answers those questions. The company has designed it in a way that users can get both technical as well as jargon-free replies.

For instance, we asked ChatGPT how it works -- technically and simplistically. Its technical answer is: "ChatGPT is a natural language processing (NLP) model developed by OpenAI. It is a transformer-based model that is trained on a large corpus of conversational data. It is designed to generate human-like responses to user input, allowing for natural conversations with a virtual assistant."

On the other hand, the simple answer reads, "ChatGPT works by using a large corpus of conversational data to train a transformer-based model. This model is then used to generate human-like responses to user input, allowing for natural conversations with a virtual assistant."

The company explains that the chatbot uses Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF) technology but is tweaked to appear more friendly to humans. It is based on GPT-3.5, a language model used for deep learning to produce human-like text. However, users may get different replies if they ask the same question in future. That's because the chatbot will improve over time and understand queries better through machine learning.

How can ChatGPT be used?

Once the tests are over, OpenAI can extend ChatGPT's underlying tech to companies that rely on chatbots. For instance, the chatbot can be used for customer service (Airtel, Paytm, Swiggy, and more), personal assistants (to assist users with tasks such as scheduling, reminders, and other daily activities), and students (to help them solve complex questions in simple words).

During our test, we asked Google and ChatGPT whether India will become the largest economy in the future. Google's answer is based on the latest news article it can find online. ChatGPT, on the other hand, offered a more generic reply, which some may prefer, but it lacks data (for now).

Can ChatGPT replace Google?

The simple answer is no, since Google is a search engine and ChatGPT is a chatbot. However, both platforms' underlying purpose is the same -- assist users with answers to a variety of questions.

ChatGPT is a chatbot that uses natural language processing technology to simulate conversations with users. Google, on the other hand, is designed to find information on the internet.

What are the limitations of ChatGPT?

OpenAI says that ChatGPT will occasionally generate incorrect information and knowledge is limited to world events before 2021. It may "occasionally produce harmful instructions or biased content."

There are several posts on Twitter praising its capabilities. Similarly, many have also spotted its limitations. For instance, when we asked country-specific questions, the chatbot struggled.

We asked whether iPad Pro 2022 has Airtel 5G support, and ChatGPT's reply reads, "I am unable to browse the internet and therefore cannot provide information on whether the iPad Pro 2020 supports Airtel eSIM or not. My training data only goes up until 2021, so even if I could browse the internet, I may not have the most up-to-date information on this topic."

