What is ChatGPT, the AI that is in buzz and why everyone is talking about it

Gone are the days when Google and Wikipedia were the 'cheat sheets' that students used to rely upon while doing their homework. If you feel that you have been privileged to be born in the internet age, which made it so much easier to get through school and college, you'll feel differently by the time you've read this entire article. Say hello (literally) to the latest sensation in the technological world, ChatGPT: the AI that is taking the internet by storm and is making headlines for its astonishing capabilities.

Now, we all know of certain tools that help us with paraphrasing information, translating certain languages, aid with grammar, and so on. But we also know that their abilities are limited and we can't fully rely on the results. But ever heard of a tool that can write accurate essays and even compose music and poetry? This isn't all; the ChatGPT can also help you to detect problems in your code and can even write it for you.

AI-powered chatbot

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot that has been developed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI. The chatbot understands natural language and responds in a human-like manner. It is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model.

The chatbot was unveiled as a prototype on November 30,2022.

While announcing the chatbot, OpenAI wrote on its announcement page, "We've trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests."

Composes poetry and more

ChatGPT, therefore, can perform various functions including responding to questions, writing text in a natural way, solving code, composing poetry, and so on.

We asked the ChatGPT to write a short poem and this was the result-

"Rising with the sun,

A new day has begun.

Fresh dew on the grass,

A new day will pass."

Remembers Conversations

Another key trait of the bot is that it can remember the conversation and will often refer to earlier comments as the conversation moves forward. To test out its ability to remember information, we asked the chatbot to tell us a story and it came up with a story about two characters, Jack and Lily.

A few minutes later, we asked the chatbot if it remembered the story that it told us and the response was, "Yes, I remember the story I told you about Jack and Lily building their dream home. Do you have any questions about it, or would you like to hear a different story?"

ChatGPT is currently available free of cost for use since it is in its initial stages of testing and evaluation.

At the time of launch, ChatGPT had crossed over a million users within the first week. People still can't stop talking about this one-of-its-kind AI and are sharing their experiences on social media. From generating video ideas for content creators to helping developers spot errors in their code, the ChatGPT seems to have a little something for everyone.

