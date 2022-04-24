What is QR code scam, how to stay safe from such online frauds

With more and more dependency on the internet, cases of online fraud are rising. One of the most common ways scammers trick users is through QR codes. OLX is one of the many platforms where the QR code scam is rising at a rapid speed. There are other platforms too, but my experience on OLX specifically has been bad. In fact, the company has also warned users against these scams several times in the past.

The other day, I listed some of my unused furniture for sale and what happened next was shocking. Thankfully, I am digitally sound and know some of the tricks that these scammers use to trick users.

OLX QR code scam

As soon as I listed the furniture for sale, three users messaged to purchase it at the same price as listed, which was slightly suspicious, to be honest. That's simply because buyers on OLX usually bargain and do not agree immediately with the listed price.

In my case, the buyer immediately asked for my number and contacted me. He seemed very eager to purchase the furniture at the price that I mentioned. In fact, he said he would make the payment before getting the product. That was the second alarm.

When I asked him to first come and check out the furniture, he repeated the same. He said he would send some, but before that he would make the payment. It was the policy that he followed at his second-hand furniture shop, he said. It was suspicious, but I still continued the talk.

Later, the scammer asked me to send the location and UPI ID or payment ID or bank account details. Since it was suspicious, I took some time to respond, but he continued to bother. Constant calls to close the deal. That was the third alarm.

I did send my UPI ID, and what happened was shocking.

He sent me a QR code on WhatsApp with the amount written on it. When I enquired what this was, he said, that's how I would get the payment. He asked me to scan the QR through my Gpay or PhonePe and I would get the money in my bank account. That's when I figured he was a scammer and I declined to scan the QR. He immediately cut the call.

Online scams through QR codes are one of the most common methods frauds use to trick innocent people. So, whenever someone sends you a QR code on WhatsApp or any other platform saying that money will be credited once you scan it, never do so. Be assured that the person is a fraud and is scamming you.

What happens once you scan the QR code?

As soon as you scan the QR code, instead of the amount being credited, it will get deducted from your bank account. In fact, there have been instances where fraud gets access to the person's account and takes all the money in the back account through multiple transactions. This scam method has become extremely common in recent times.

How to stay safe?

Never share your UPI ID or bank account details with people who do not know.

In a similar situation, deal in cash if possible.

If someone sends you a QR code scanner, never scan it.

Never share OTPs with anyone. OTPs are confidential numbers and you should treat them like that.

On platforms like OLX, you should check if the user is genuine. Find that by checking the date of joining the platform, profile photo, name, phone number and more. If someone reported the account previously, OLX will show that. Be alert in dealing with such people. Also, in most instances, if the account is newly created, treat it as a red flag.

If you use UPI, ensure to secure it with a code. Both Gpay and PhonePe allow users to set a security pin. So, every time you open the app, the app will ask for the code first.

