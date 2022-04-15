What is WhatsApp Communities and how does it work?

WhatsApp in a blog post announced that it is adding a new feature, called Communities. The Meta-owned messaging app announced that it will test the feature in the coming months. The feature is currently at a nascent stage. WhatsApp also stated that the messages on Communities will come with end-to-end encryption.

"Today we are excited to share our vision for a new feature we are adding to WhatsApp called Communities. Since WhatsApp launched in 2009, we've been focused on how we can help people have the next best thing to an in-person conversation when they want to talk to an individual or a group of friends or family. We also frequently hear from people who are using WhatsApp to communicate and coordinate within a community," WhatsApp stated in the blog post.

What are WhatsApp Communities?

The Communities on WhatsApp will bring thousands of people under one group. Users will be able to let users add several groups to one community. WhatsApp will allow people to bring together separate groups under one roof with a structure that works for them.

When a lot of groups with similar interests are brought together, people will be able to receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them.

Just like groups, communities will also have admins to moderate the groups, everything else that takes place.WhatsApp will roll out powerful new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included.

Using Communities, a School Principal can bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs.

Talking about Communities, Mark Zuckerberg said, "In the same way that social feeds took the basic technology behind the internet and made it so anyone could find people and content online, I think community messaging will take the basic protocols behind one-to-one messaging and extend them so you can communicate more easily with groups of people to get things done together".

How do Communities work?

WhatsApp is yet to roll out Communities feature, so we do not have any information about how the feature will work. But there are certain features that Communities will let users do such as:-

— It will allow users to bring together separate groups under one umbrella.

— It will let users receive updates sent to entire community.

— Community would allow users to organise discussions

— Communities can also be used to make announcements