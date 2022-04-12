What's happening between Elon Musk and Twitter? Story in 5 points

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's short-lived association with Twitter has got the internet talking. Five days after Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Musk to join the company board, Musk turned down the offer. Agrawal noted in a long Twitter post that Musk would remain one of Twitter's biggest shareholders and the company would also be open to his input. It, however, is unclear what drove Musk to turn down the offer of becoming a Twitter board member.

Interestingly, Musk was also named as Twitter's board member on its investor relations website. Agrawal had also announced a question and answer session of the employees with Elon Musk as soon as the news of his joining the Twitter board broke out. The QnA session was canceled after Musk denied seat at the board of the social media company. It was being said that Musk's appointment had a "chilling effect" on the employees. However, that would not have been the reason behind Musk refusing to join the Twitter board.

Here is the complete story in 10 points

In a rather surprising move, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed Elon Musk as a board member. He wrote in his post that Musk would bring "significant improvements" to the company in the coming months. Agrawal had also called Musk a "passionate believer and intense critic of the service", something that the company wanted for a long time.

Soon after Twitter welcomed Musk to the board, it revealed that the social media app is working on an edit button, something that the users had demanded for a very long time. Back in 2020, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that Twitter may never get an edit button. However, a day before Musk was announced as a board member, he had conducted a poll on Twitter to seek public opinion on whether the social media site should get an edit button or not. Twitter, on the other hand, claimed that it was working on the app for a long time and the decision to introduce an edit button has got nothing to do with Musk.

A Twitter spokesperson had said in a statement that Elon Musk will not be given preferential treatment because the company is impartial towards its employees.The spokesperson further implied that he would be subjected to the same Twitter rules as everyone else. This means that no one can save Musk from getting banned on the microblogging platform if his tweets go against the company guidelines.

Parag Agrawal on Monday shocked the world by announcing that Musk will not join as a board member, days after a much-publicized welcome on Twitter. Agrawal did not reveal the exact reasons why Musk refused to be a part of the board. He revealed that Musk would remain their biggest shareholder and the company would always be open to his input.

On Saturday, Musk posted a tweet saying "Is Twitter dying?". He stated that the"top" accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Some of the people in the list included Barack Obama, Justin Beiber, Taylor Swift, among others. He also suggested Twitter eliminate ads and make changes to its subscription plans. However, it seems like the suggestions were not received well by the company. That could be one of the reasons why Agrawal's post on Twitter about Musk's refusal to join the board talked about "distractions". He stated, "there will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged. The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else's". This clearly shows that Twitter, in no way, will bring changes just because Musk suggested them, despite he being the biggest shareholder."