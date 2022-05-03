What's next for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip? A larger display on the cover

Samsung's Galaxy line of foldable smartphones is largely considered to have the benchmark devices in the foldable phones category. Though that does not mean that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are both perfect in themselves. Various iterations of the two devices since their inception have highlighted the possible improvements to the phones over the years. Now, it seems like Samsung has pinpointed yet another area of refinement with the clamshell model - a larger display on the cover.

The demand has been there, right since the very first model of the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung has managed to up the front screen size on the phone from 1.06-inch to 1.9-inch, as seen on the most recent variant - the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, there still seems to be room for more screen on its front. New reports indicate that the next model, or the Galaxy Z Flip 4, will have an even larger cover display.

A larger cover display is one of the most sought features on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip model. In case you have had a chance to experience the phone yourself, it is easy to see how the very narrow screen at the front can leave users asking for more, as it simply fails to be too useful. On the contrary, Samsung's bigger foldable phone, i.e. the Galaxy Z Fold 3, gets a complete display spread across its cover.

This basically means that the Fold 3 comes with enough display area at the front that can enable a host of functions by the users, effectively cutting down on the need to unfold the phone. You can check out new notifications, messages, calls and even apps right through the front display on the phone and you may not even have to unfold it to do so.

This is not the case with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which has added functionality on the cover display since its first iteration but still leaves you struggling to perform too many actions on the small screen size. A larger display would thus be immensely helpful for those wishing to send a quick reply to a message or initiate a call, without opening their phone every time.

Samsung seemingly acknowledges this and is reportedly working on a larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The hint has been dropped by Ross Young of DSCC in a recent tweet. Though there are no guesses on the exact screen size for now, it is likely that Samsung will go for a screen larger than 2-inches diagonally.

Things are not official just yet, as there is still plenty of time before Samsung's foldable phones break cover this year. It will, however, be an easy expectation to see a larger front display on the Z Flip 4, along with some added functions on the display. We will keep sharing more updates on the device as and when they appear, so stay tuned to India Today Tech for more.