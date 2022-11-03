WhatsApp announces four new features: Communities, in-chat polls, group chat with 1024 people rolling out soon

Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Communities, which will help people in connecting to groups that matter to them on WhatsApp. The feature is aimed at bringing people with the same interests under one umbrella. WhatsApp Communities will be rolling out to users starting today. Along with Communities, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to create in-chat polls, 32-person video calling, and groups with up to 1024 users.

"Today we are excited to share our vision for a new feature we are adding to WhatsApp called Communities. Since WhatsApp launched in 2009, we've been focused on how we can help people have the next best thing to an in-person conversation when they want to talk to an individual or a group of friends or family. We also frequently hear from people who are using WhatsApp to communicate and coordinate within a community," Mark Zuckerberg said announcing the feature.

WhatsApp Communities

Communities on WhatsApp will help people with bringing separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. This will help people in sending and receiving updates to the entire community. It will also help people in organizing discussion groups on matters important to them. The new feature will come with a set of tools for admins, such as announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included.

To use the Communities feature, users are required to tap on the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS.

Following the steps, users can start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups. Once you have joined a community on WhatsApp,you can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community. WhatsApp reiterated that the WhatsApp Communities are end-to-end encrypted.

In-chat polls on WhatsApp

WhatsApp had begun testing the in-chat polls feature long back before finally rolling out the feature. As spotted on beta versions, WhatsApp will let you create a question on in-chat polls and let you add up to 12 possible answers in a separate screen within the app. WhatsApp is yet to reveal how the feature will appear and its functionality. To get the latest features, you will have to update your WhatsApp from either Play Store or App Store.

Group chat with 1024 people, video call 32 at once

Starting today, WhatsApp will let you add up to 1024 to a group. Currently, you cannot add more than 200 people to a group. You will also be able to add up to 32 participants to a group video call. Apart from that, WhatsApp has also rolled out large file sharing, emoji reactions, and admin delete feature which would be extremely helpful in Commumities.