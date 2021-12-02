WhatsApp banned over 20 lakh users in October in India, reveals monthly compliance report

WhatsApp banned 20,69,000 accounts in October, according to its latest monthly compliance report. The Meta-owned messaging app said the ban on accounts is a result of its efforts to tackle abuse on the platform, besides response to "negative feedback" received from users through the "Report" feature. The company also said that it received a total of 500 grievance reports from India in the month of October.

The monthly compliance reports are mandated by the Indian IT law and need to highlight two aspects: grievances received from users in India through WhatsApp's grievance mechanisms, and accounts actioned in India through WhatsApp's prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of India or the company's terms of service.

"We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred," said WhatsApp in its compliance report.