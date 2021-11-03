WhatsApp banned over 2.2 million Indian accounts in September, as per compliance report

WhatsApp banned more than 2.2 million Indian accounts, while 560 grievance reports were received by the messaging platform in September, according to its compliance report. In its report, WhatsApp noted that 2,209,000 Indian accounts on the platform were banned in September. WhatsApp published its fourth monthly report for the 30 days of September 1-30, in accordance with the IT rules 2021. The report noted that an Indian account is identified using a +91 phone number.

"WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform," a WhatsApp spokesperson told news agency PTI. "This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," the spokesperson added.

Previously, the Facebook-owned company had stated that more than 95 per cent of the ban was due to the unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging or spam. The global average number of accounts that WhatsApp bans to prevent abuse on its platform is around 8 million accounts per month.

WhatsApp, in its latest report, said it received 560 user reports out of which 121 were for account support, 309 were for a ban appeal, other support and product support got 49 reports each and safety got 32 reports during September. During this period, 51 accounts were actioned based on the reports received, PTI reported.

WhatsApp explained that Accounts Actioned denotes remedial action taken based on the reports while Taking Action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result of the complaint.

The new IT rules, which came into effect in May, require large digital platforms (with over five million users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

Besides the behavioural signals from accounts, it relies on available unencrypted information, including user reports, profile photos, group photos and descriptions as well as advanced AI tools and resources to detect and prevent abuse on its platform, it had said.



