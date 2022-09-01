WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in July 2022, here is why

WhatsApp has announced that it banned more than 2 million accounts in the month of July. This is the highest compared to the report released for June. Over 22 Lakh accounts were banned on WhatsApp in June and now 2.3 million have been slapped with a notice of ban. Here's everything you need to know.

WhatsApp has revealed that it has banned accounts on the basis of complaints filed by different users. This doesn't mean that the platform directly sends a ban notice to the account holder. The company says that after getting feedback from the user, it engages with specialists in "stemming misinformation, promoting cybersecurity, and preserving election integrity."

WhatsApp is saying that several accounts have reported issues that may be about abuse or harmful behavior on the platform. This suggests that the platform is being used by millions of people to abuse or for other harmful things. The report says that the 2.3 million accounts were banned in India through the platform's prevention and detection methods "for violating the laws of India or WhatsApp's Terms of Service."

"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts in the month of July, " a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

How to report WhatsApp accounts?

People can simply drop an email to "wa@support.whatsapp.com," and mention the issues they have with the account. One might be required to share the screenshots too as proof, which will help WhatsApp take a better decision against any account.

One can also simply use the block feature and report to WhatsApp about a user. When you block and report a user to the platform, the app will ask you to share the last five messages of the chat. Once you report an account, WhatsApp also receives the reported group or user ID, information on when the message was sent, and the type of message that is sent (image, video, text, etc).

If you don't want to block and just report an account, then simply long press on the sender's message, tap on the three-dotted button, and tap Report.