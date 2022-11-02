WhatsApp banned over 26 lakh Indian accounts in September, you could be next

WhatsApp banned over 26 lakh Indian accounts in the month of September 2022, the company revealed. These accounts have been banned under the Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The September User Safety Monthly Report reveals around 8 lakh accounts were proactively banned before getting any reports from the users. The total number of accounts banned in September is around 3 lakh more compared to that reported for the month of July.

WhatsApp said that it banned most of the accounts after receiving complaint reports from Indian users via WhatsApp's grievance mechanisms. In addition, the Meta-owned instant messaging app got 666 grievance reports and took action on 23 of the accounts. In total, it banned 2,685,000 Indian accounts between September 1 - September 30.

In the latest report, WhatsApp mentioned that the platform takes the users security and privacy as priority. Its end-to-end encrypted messaging system is made to prevent and combat abuse. In addition to all the safety features, WhatsApp said that it has a dedicated team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee user safety.

WhatsApp also highlighted that it relies on automated systems to identify spam or rogue users. "The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augment these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time," cites WhatsApp India Monthly Report for September 2022.

Why WhatsApp bans account?

WhatsApp bans users if they repeatedly receive complaints about sending spam messages or who are found to be violating conditions laid by the platform. Therefore, it is always advised to refrain from spamming or messaging unknown contacts

How to report WhatsApp accounts?

If you also want to report the WhatsApp account, you can drop your complaint via mail to "wa@support.whatsapp.com," and mention the issues they have with the account. Notably, you have to share the screenshot as proof of your reason for reporting to user. You can also report an account by opening WhatsApp chat > Tap More options > More > Report. You can select between reporting the user or