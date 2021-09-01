WhatsApp banned over 3 million accounts in India to prevent online abuse

WhatsApp's new User Safety Report reveals that it had banned over three million accounts in forty-six days. The Facebook-owned messaging app said that it had banned the accounts from June 16 and July 31 to prevent online abuse and keeping users safe on the platform. The accounts that were found violating the guidelines or the messaging app. WhatsApp took actions against the violating accounts on the basis of the reports and complaints received through the grievances channels.

Talking about the new user safety report, WhatsApp spokesperson said, "WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform. In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our second monthly report for the 46 day period of - 16 June to 31 July. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform."

The report reveals that WhatsApp maintains a record of accounts that have a high or abnormal rate of messages and bans millions of such accounts attempting this kind of abuse in India and across the world. Over 95 per cent of accounts that engage in automated or bulk messaging face bans in India.

WhatsApp revealed that the apps received over 316 ban appeals out of which actions were taken against 73 accounts. Around 137 reports were submitted for account support out of which action was taken against one account. There were 64 product support requests and 32 safety requests.

"The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time," the report by WhatsApp read.