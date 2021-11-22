scorecardresearch
WhatsApp brings Flash calls, Message level reporting to enhance user safety

WhatsApp brings Flash calls, Message level reporting to enhance user safety

WhatsApp new feature: WhatsApp brings two new safety features - Flash calls and Message level reporting for users to enhance the security of their WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp gets new features - Flash calls and Message level reporting
Story highlights
  • With all-new Flash calls, users can choose the option to verify their phone number through an automated call in place of a text message.
  • WhatsApp has also added Message level reporting with which a user can report accounts to the messaging platform.
  • The two new options are additional to the already existing set of features like two-step verification, locking your WhatsApp with Touch ID and Face ID.

WhatsApp on Monday introduced two new features - Flash calls and Message level reporting to boost user safety. The two new features are in addition to the multiple options that the Meta-owned messaging platform offers to its users.

The all-new Flash calls option adds the option to verify the user's phone number through an automated call instead of an SMS. This enhances user account safety in case the phone has been stolen, and a hacker can now use messages.

Similarly, users can report accounts to WhatsApp by flagging a specific message with the message level reporting.

Developing story...

