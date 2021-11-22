WhatsApp brings Flash calls, Message level reporting to enhance user safety

WhatsApp on Monday introduced two new features - Flash calls and Message level reporting to boost user safety. The two new features are in addition to the multiple options that the Meta-owned messaging platform offers to its users.

The all-new Flash calls option adds the option to verify the user's phone number through an automated call instead of an SMS. This enhances user account safety in case the phone has been stolen, and a hacker can now use messages.

Similarly, users can report accounts to WhatsApp by flagging a specific message with the message level reporting.

Developing story...