WhatsApp Communities, file sharing up to 2GB and other features WhatsApp will launch in 2022

WhatsApp has the largest userbase in the world. In India, particularly, WhatsApp has over 400 million users. When the user base is so wide, it is imperative for the company to introduce the best features that enhance the user experience. Keeping the best interest of users in mind, WhatsApp has announced that it will roll out five important features this year. Apart from that, WhatsApp is often spotted testing features that sometimes do not make it to the final release, but the beta testers are testimony to the fact that a lot of features will be available to users in the coming days.

A couple of days ago, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted about the upcoming features on WhatsApp. He said, "Our messaging services are built around one-to-one text messaging -- and that will stay the core of what we do. But we've also been working on building out the next generation of private messaging. With a focus on privacy, safety and security, we've added video chats, voice messages, stories, commerce, payments and more to WhatsApp and Messenger. With today's launch, we're taking this further and enabling people to not only communicate with close friends and contacts, but also with all of the different communities in their lives."

Here is the list of features that WhatsApp plans to launch in 2020.

WhatsApp Communities

Communities will let users bring separate groups under one umbrella.When a lot of groups with similar interests are brought together, people will be able to receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them.

Admins of the Communities will get special rights such as announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included. Using Communities, a School Principal can bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature and will roll it out in the coming days.

WhatsApp users can now share files up to 2GB

This is the most important feature that users have begged for since time immemorial. WhatsApp was spotted testing the feature in the beta version with select users in Argentina. WhatsApp has confirmed its global launch. The current setup allows WhatsApp users to send up to 100MB of files to their friends.

WhatsApp audio calls will support 32 members

WhatsApp will soon allow users to make audio calls up to 32 members. Currently, users can make audio calls to up to 8 members. However, the audio calling feature will witness a shift by the end of this year.

WhatsApp group admins will get more power

Whatsapp will give more control to the group admins in the days to come. Group admins will get the power to delete messages that are not fit for the group.

Emoji reactions on WhatsApp

WhatsApp will soon allow users to react to messages using emojis. This will eliminate the need to reply to every message with words. Users will be able to do that using emojis too.