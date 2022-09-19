WhatsApp could get edit button for messages

WhatsApp is working on a number of features and one of them is the edit button. This may come as a surprise for many users, considering there will then be no credibility. But, it seems that WhatsApp won't let this happen. WaBetaInfo has shared a screenshot of this feature, which suggests WhatsApp will display a tag that will let you know if a message is edited or not.

The report doesn't reveal how this feature may work. But, WhatsApp might be planning to offer this feature to let people correct errors. Currently, people only have the option to delete messages in case any error is made and then re-write them. But, the issue is the app displays a tag saying, "this message was deleted," which defeats the purpose of having this feature. The other person gets curious as to what could be the message.

Twitter is also testing the edit button feature and it is limited to select regions. The platform recently confirmed that it would give only five chances to edit a tweet, which should be enough for many to correct errors. In addition to this, Twitter revealed that edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label to make it easier for people to understand if the original tweet has been modified. WhatsApp could do something similar.

It is currently when it plans to release this feature. WhatsApp keeps testing new features, but there is no guarantee of when those will arrive. The new edit feature for messages has been spotted in the 2.22.20.12 version of WhatsApp Android beta update. The same is also expected to arrive on the iOS beta version in the near future.

Besides, WhatsApp added a few new features to the platform just a few weeks back. The platform now offers two days to delete a message and it has also increased the group participant limit to 512. WhatsApp has also increased the max file size limit to 2GB.