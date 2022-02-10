WhatsApp Desktop version will soon let users listen to voice notes, audio messages outside chat

WhatsApp is working on features for the desktop version of the app. It has been reported that soon WhatsApp users will be able to listen to voice notes, audio messages outside the chat on WhatsApp Desktop. The feature was earlier tested on the iOS beta app. Apart from this, the app might soon separately show the frequent contact chats and recent chats in the contact list. Apart from that, WhatsApp is also testing features to streamline business directories. This means the users will get a special message every time a company tries to connect with the user.

Wabetainfo spotted the new development. Sharing the screenshot of the upcoming feature, the features tracker posted,"WhatsApp has implemented some changes to your contacts list: in particular, WhatsApp has introduced "frequently contacted" and "recent chats." The features tracker did not divulge any other details other than this. WhatsApp is currently testing the feature and has not officially rolled out the feature. The feature is currently in the beta stage. So WhatsApp may or may not consider this for a final rollout.

Apart from this, WhatsApp was also spotted testing the global audio player for the desktop version of the app. WhatsApp will now roll out a new feature that will allow users to listen to voice notes when they switch to a different chat. The feature was previously tested on the iOS beta app. However, WhatsApp was recently found testing the feature on the desktop version of the messaging app.

The feature would allow users to listen to voice notes or audio files even when you switch to another chat. Currently, the voice note stops playing when you exit a chat and move to another. However, because of the new feature, WhatsApp does not stop playing the voice note and a new audio player bar shows up at the bottom of your chat list. The bar at the bottom lets you control the voice note by using the playback button and the progress bar indicator helps us understand when the voice note ends.

