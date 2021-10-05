WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have been down for so long even Twitter's Jack Dorsey is now making jokes

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram went down worldwide around a couple of hours ago, and since then, even though Facebook has acknowledged the problem, the services are not yet up. This has, sort of, left Twitter as the only big social media platform standing right now, and people are using it to take some well-timed potshots at Facebook. Among those who are having some fun at the expense of Facebook is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

There is a screenshot floating on Twitter showing that Facebook.com is no longer part of the DNS records and that the domain name is available for sale. Of course, that is not accurate. Facebook's DNS servers and records are unreachable, but the domain is secure and cannot be bought. However, that hasn't stopped thousands of people from sharing the screenshots. Even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey retweeted the photo.

He wrote: "How much" while retweeting the photo that says facebook.com is on sale.

Many other brands are using the opportunity to take potshots at Facebook and WhatsApp. Twitter wrote: "Hello literally everyone."

To which sportingly both Instagram and WhatsApp tweeted back.

Edward Snowden, meanwhile, took the opportunity to plug in Signal. He wrote: "Facebook-owned Whatsapp being down is a reminder that you and your friends should probably be using a more private, non-profit alternative like @Signalapp anyway (or another open-source app of your choice). It's just as free, and takes like 30 seconds to switch. #facebookdown"

At the same time, there are a number of services and brands that are trying to highlight that they too offer chat services. Paytm is one of them. Then there is Truecaller.

Along with brands trying to ride on the misfortune that Facebook has suffered today, there are jesters on Twitter who are sharing memes. Take a look at some of them here:

