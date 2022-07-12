WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

WhatsApp will soon let users use more emojis to react to text messages and media files in an individual or group chat. The 'react with emoji' feature started rolling out in India a few weeks ago, though the platform only allows users to choose between five emojis. These include 'thumbs up', 'red heart', 'laughing', 'surprise', 'sad', and 'pray' emojis. Soon, users will see a plus symbol that will unlock the emoji tray at the bottom.

The emoji tray will also include a search bar where WhatsApp users can search for a pertinent emoji apart from the five existing options. Additionally, users can also adjust the skin tone of the emojis, which was not available with the previous update.

The 'react with emoji' feature was long awaited on WhatsApp as its sister platforms like Facebook and Instagram had the option for a while. The feature is particularly helpful as many people around the world are still operating from home and use the app for daily communication - be it work or personal. It simply lets them speak via an emoji instead of sending an unnecessary reply.

The latest development was shared in a press note, and WhatsApp said it teamed with the creators of World Emoji Day, Emojipedia, to explain some of the most "hotly debated and newest emojis" that users would see popping up in chats. Regular users will get access to this information once the new update starts rolling out.

Speaking about the development, Keith Broni, Editor-in-Chief of Emojipedia, said in the press note, "With over 3,600 possible new emoji options, we're delighted to team up with WhatsApp today and use our expertise to address the hottest debates in emoji understanding".

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature to let users sync chat history between multiple devices. The feature, reportedly called the companion mode, will let users link a secondary mobile device to their WhatsApp account without requiring active Internet access. However, its availability details remain unclear.