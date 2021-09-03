WhatsApp fixes bug in Image Filter Function that could have exposed data of users

WhatsApp has patched a bug that could have exposed crucial data of users including personal messages using a crafted image. The vulnerability, which existed in the image filter function of WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp Business for Android was reported by checkpoint research to WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app fixed the issue soon after the vulnerability was patched but it could have even exploited an end-to-end encrypted chat.

As per Check Point Research report, if the vulnerability found on the image filter function could have allowed hackers to read sensitive information of users. The vulnerability was disclosed to WhatsApp on November 10, 2020. The issue was patched in February.

"Approximately 55 billion messages are sent daily over WhatsApp, with 4.5 billion photos and 1 billion videos shared per day. We focused our research on the way WhatsApp processes and sends images. We started with a few image types such as bmp, ico, gif, jpeg, and png, and used our AFL fuzzing lab at Check Point to generate malformed files," the report stated.

The cybersecurity firm noted that the exploit required "complex steps and extensive user interaction" to be achieved. The attacker could have simply sent attachment that contained a specific malicious image to gain access to the vulnerability.

"After some reverse engineering to review the crashes we got from the fuzzer, we found an interesting crash that we identified as memory corruption. Before we continued our investigation we reported the issue to WhatsApp, which gave us a name for this vulnerability: CVE-2020-1910 Heap-Based out-of-bounds read and write. What's important about this issue is that given a very unique and complicated set of circumstances, it could have potentially led to the exposure of sensitive information from the WhatsApp application," the report added.

However, the attackers could gain access to the vulnerability it was patched by WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app credited Checkpoint research for reporting the issue on time.

"This report involves multiple steps a user would have needed to take, and we have no reason to believe users would have been impacted by this bug. That said, even the most complex scenarios researchers identify can help increase security for users. As with any tech product, we recommend that users keep their apps and operating systems up to date, to download updates whenever they're available, to report suspicious messages, and to reach out to us if they experience issues using WhatsApp," WhatsApp said in a statement.