WhatsApp for Android rolls out new features for everyone: Increase in media sharing limit and more

WhatsApp has rolled out some new features for everyone who is using the Android version of the app. The messaging app has added the ability to share up to 100 photos with contacts and one will also now be able to add a caption while sharing a document on WhatsApp. A few more minor updates have also been released for the stable version of WhatsApp. Here is everything you need to know.

WhatsApp rolls out new features for Android stable version

As per the changelog of the update, people can now share a lot of images in one go. WhatsApp now lets anyone share up to 100 images with contacts. As of now, the limit was set to 30 and if WhatsApp users have hundreds of images to share of some event, then they had to repeat the process of sharing images because the sharing limit is pretty low. The new limit of 100 could offer a big relief to those who like clicking a lot of photographs and exchanging them with friends on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp now also lets all users add longer group subjects and descriptions to better describe the group existence. There is also now an option to create personalized avatars and use them as stickers and profile photos. For this, one just needs to go to Settings > Avatar to create one. Moreover, WhatsApp now also offers the option to let you add captions when sending any type of document to anyone.

While the increase in photo sharing limit is the best addition yet, other minor updates will likely help people in some way. WhatsApp is also expected to soon let people share images in their original quality, which will be another big update in 2023. Currently, the service compresses the quality of the photos or videos that you share with anyone on the messaging app, which ruins the feeling as well as the memories.

It is currently unknown when the platform will add the ability to share original quality media on WhatsApp. It was recently spotted in the beta version and so, it is expected to arrive in the stable version soon. But, people who don't want their photos or videos to get compressed on WhatsApp can actually first upload photos to Google Drive and then share the link on the app to avoid losing the quality.

WhatsApp is also working on a way to let you schedule calls on the messaging app, a feature which will likely be a big threat to popular apps like Zoom and Google Meet. WhatsApp already lets 32 people participate in a group call and the schedule option will make it easier to make calls on time. The app will also be adding alerts to remind people about the calls. WhatsApp is used by many users to make quick calls and the app could be used more for small group meetings soon.