WhatsApp for Android users will soon get new drawing tools

WhatsApp is working on a host of new features. The messaging app was recently spotted testing new drawing tools for the Android version of the app. It has been reported that the messaging app will get a drawing and pencil tool soon. Apart from the Android app, WhatsApp is also working on introducing new color schemes for the desktop app. The report reveals that WhatsApp for Desktop will get new chat bubbles and dark themes.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on new drawing tools for its Android app. It has been reported that WhatsApp will add new pencils and tools to draw on images and videos. This means that you can now scribble on pictures and videos before sending them. WhatsApp currently has only one pencil, but it will get new pencil options. The pencil would come in different sizes— a thicker one and a slimmer one. The report also revealed that users will get an option of blurring some parts of the images. The tool is also under development. The features are expected to be rolled out for WhatsApp for Android beta.

The report says that new drawing tools are under development, and there is no date for the release for beta testers as of now.

WhatsApp is also working on a dozen other features. Recently, the settings to manage message reactions was spotted on the iOS beta of the app. WhatsApp has long been rumored to be working on the iMessage-like message reactions feature. To keep the long story short, the messaging app will let users react to messages with emojis. This feature is not new to the messaging universe, as iMessage and other Facebook-owned apps including Instagram and Facebook Messenger let users react to messages with emojis. WhatsApp is currently the only meta-owned app that hasn't received the feature yet.

Wabetainfo has revealed that version 22.2.72 of WhatsApp beta for iOS has got new settings to manage reactions. In the screenshot shared by Wabetainfo, a toggle button to turn and off the message reactions can be seen. It will let users manage when they should receive notifications for reactions, for individual chats and groups, and which tone to play when you receive those notifications. The screenshot does not reveal anything about how the message reactions feature will look once it is rolled out. However, the fact that users are now getting the option to manage reactions is indicative of the fact that the message reactions feature will be available to users soon.