WhatsApp for beta will no longer send security code notifications for multi-device support

WhatsApp has been working on a host of new features. The messaging app had rolled out multi-device support for iOS and Android beta users. Because of the rollout, a lot of users got notifications informing them about the security code change. However, as per the latest updates, WhatsApp users will no longer be flooded with notifications whenever WhatsApp updates the linked device list.

As per Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will stop sending notifications when the security code is updated every time the linked device list is changed. Earlier, the tipster had stated that the app will send notifications about security code changes when the user re-registers the account on a new phone.

Every chat has a unique security code and can be used to verify that the messages that you send to your contacts are end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp says that the chats between two have their own security code used to verify that the calls and the messages you send to that chat are end-to-end encrypted. These codes are unique to contact and can be found in the contact info screen, both as a QR code and a 60-digit number. "These codes are unique to each chat and can be compared between people in each chat to verify that the messages you send to the chat are end-to-end encrypted. Security codes are just visible versions of the special key shared between you - and don't worry, it's not the actual key itself, that's always kept secret," WhatsApp said.

A security code between contacts changes when you or your contact reinstalled WhatsApp or change phones. If you don't receive notifications when the security codes between you and your contacts are changed, you can also turn it on. It is important to note that the feature is only available for a contact in an end-to-end encrypted chat.

--Open WhatsApp Settings.

--Tap Account > Security.

--You can enable security notifications by tapping Show Security Notifications.

Apart from the security code feature, WhatsApp for beta has also got a new default message timer. The user will be able to default message timer for more people, and they can also set 24 hours and 90 days as new expiration times for disappearing chats. These changes can be made in the Privacy Settings option. WhatsApp is also rolling out a new UI for beta testers that will show the contact info differently.