WhatsApp for Business gets multi-device support, Cloud API and more

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is opening WhatsApp to any business of any size around the world with WhatsApp Cloud API. He also announced that WhatsApp Business users will also get multi-device support.

Any business or developer can easily access our service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to customize their experience and speed up their response time to customers by using our secure WhatsApp Cloud API hosted by Meta. And this is an important step to help more businesses connect with people and help more people message the businesses that they want to support big and small.