WhatsApp for desktop beta to soon get multi-device support

WhatsApp, the silicon valley-based messaging platform will soon be rolling out multi-device support on desktop and web for beta testers, launching the multi-device beta program, according to reports.

WhatsApp will let you connect your account on up to four devices, but it includes only one smartphone. The other three devices will be WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp desktop, and Facebook Portal. The purpose of this feature is to let you use WhatsApp on your linked devices without an active internet connection on the main device.

The WhatsApp Web beta version was spotted by WABetaInfo, which is known for tracking new features related to WhatsApp. The report by WABetaInfo also shares a screenshot of the new feature along with a statement saying, "Make calls and send messages without connecting your phone. Use WhatsApp on up to 4 devices at the same time."

When the multi-device beta programme is out, users, after joining the multi-device beta programme, will be able to use a new exclusive version of the WhatsApp for Desktop- WhatsApp for Desktop beta, as per the report.

WhatsApp for Desktop beta will allow using WhatsApp without an Internet connection on your main phone. If you have already downloaded WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp will automatically convert your version to the beta build.

The process of linking a mobile phone to WhatsApp Web/Desktop will remain the same. Users will need to log in to WhatsApp Web/Desktop using the QR Code.

There are few things to note about getting this WhatsApp experience. You will need to use the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS. WhatsApp will ask you to test the first version of the multi-device beta program.

If you do not meet this requirement then you won't be able to experience WhatsApp's multi-device program. WhatsApp is expected to make this feature available to beta testers soon.

The multi-device was spotted on the beta version on a phone saying that multi-device support on WhatsApp will initially work on four devices and a smartphone at once. This implies that the feature might not support multiple smartphones initially.

WhatsApp will release the first version of multi-device beta for WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, and Portal only, according to the report. Voice and video calls will work across linked devices, the report further added.