WhatsApp for desktop to become more secure with this new feature, here is how it works

WhatsApp offers a lock feature to provide an extra layer of security for its Android and iOS users. Users can unlock the app using their fingerprint on their Android smartphones or with Touch ID or Face ID on iPhone. And now the meta-owned app is planning to bring this security feature to the WhatsApp Desktop.

A report by WABetaInfo reveals that the messaging platform is working on a new feature that will help users to protect the WhatsApp desktop app by setting up a password. The screen lock for desktop will provide an additional layer of security to the app in case the PC or the laptop is left unattended to prevent unauthorised access to the chats. The screen lock feature for WhatsApp desktop is currently under development and will be released to some beta testers soon.

Notably, WhatsApp will keep the screen lock feature optional for desktop users, just like the Android and iOS versions. The messaging app will also allow its users to change or reset their screen password in case someone forgets it. To reset the password, one had to log out of the WhatsApp desktop app and log in again by linking your device with the QR code.

WhatsApp release Companion mode for Android beta

In the meantime, WhatsApp is rolling out Companion mode to some Android beta testers. The new update was released with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.18 and will allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another Android smartphone and tablet. WhatsApp will allow users to connect up to four devices at once.

To use the companion feature, go to WhatsApp settings and tap on 'Linked Devices'. Use the automatically generated QR code to connect secondary devices to your WhatsApp account. Similar to WhatsApp Desktop, the app will sync the chat history and other data on the linked secondary device too.

It is to be noted that the Companion mode is currently in beta and so many features like live location and manage broadcast lists will be unavailable. WhatsApp will soon release the feature for everyone with its future updates.

