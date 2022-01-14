WhatsApp for iOS beta gets iMessage-like reactions feature

WhatsApp has long been rumored to be working on an iMessage-like reactions feature. However, the latest update reveals that the feature could be soon set for a public launch. The Reactions feature that the messaging app is working on would let users react to messages with an emoji. The feature is available on Facebook and iMessage already.

As per wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on the possibility to react to messages in a future update. The reactions will be available below a message, you can tap on one of them and react to the messages. The report also says that there will be a separate info tab for users to see who has reacted to the messages. The feature would be made available for individual chats as well as group chats. The feature is currently being developed and hence it is not available in the latest beta update.

The whatsapp features tracker said that the user will be able to react to messages using a specific emoji, in a separate tab. Users can only use one reaction for one message and the reactions are limited to 6 emojis. "The feature has been spotted during the development of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but WhatsApp is also working on bringing the same ability on WhatsApp beta for Android as well.Message reactions are under development and there isn't a known release date, unfortunately," wabetainfo report stated.

The feature to react to messages is something all the Meta-owned apps have, barring WhatsApp. The feature was first introduced to Facebook, in which users could react to pictures and posts using emojis provided below the Facebook post. The feature was then expanded to Messenger and Instagram. Users have the option to react to messages recieved on Instagram as well as Messenger using the set of emojis provided. Sometimes you have nothing to say to somebody and in such scenarios, you can always use the emojis expressing various emotions to let the person know what you feel about the message.



