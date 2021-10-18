WhatsApp for iOS spotted with notification control option for message reactions

The ability to react to WhatsApp messages with emoji has been one of the most hotly anticipated features on the chat app for a while now. The company has been working on it for the past few months and is likely to roll out the message reactions soon. More proof of this under-development feature has now emerged, hinting at its arrival.

A new beta version of WhatsApp has been spotted on iOS with a new settings option for notifications. The settings specifically aim at notifications that are generated through the message reactions from WhatsApp. Apparently, the settings will allow WhatsApp users to either disable these notifications altogether or change their tone.

The beta update has been spotted by WABetaInfo. In a report, the publication mentions the new beta version of WhatsApp to be 2.21.210.15. The update brings the same two settings that are seen on the Group and Message notifications on WhatsApp, to Reactions. This means there is a toggle button to switch the notifications on or off, and a setting option to set the sound for the notification.

The feature will help users who do not want to be bothered by reactions on their messages, once the message reaction feature is live. More importantly, it is another reminder that WhatsApp is indeed working on such a reaction feature for its user base across the globe.

Other apps like Instagram already offer such an ability to their users. It was only a matter of time before WhatsApp extended this support on its app and now it seems that the company is making headway in its pursuit. The reactions feature, however, is still in early stages, as is yet to be available even for public beta testers.

Earlier such updates on the feature by WABetaInfo hinted that WhatsApp may let messages to have an infinite amount of reactions in a group. The upper limit for the count will be marked at 999, after which only a "+" sign will appear. These reactions to messages will also not be anonymous in a group chat. This means the reactions of the members of a group to a particular message will be visible.