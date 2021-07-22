WhatsApp for iPhone gets a new FaceTime-inspired call interface with more features

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new calling interface for its users on iPhones.The update is poised to make voice and video call options on the iOS app easier for users, right from the calling screen.

The rollout of the new WhatsApp update comes after a brief testing period in the beta phase that started just over a week ago. The stable version now brings several call screen options to users, including those to add new participants to an ongoing call.

As pointed out by 9to5Mac, the update makes the WhatsApp calling screen look much similar to FaceTime, Apple's own video calling service. WhatsApp users on iOS will now be able to see every participant on the call right on the calling screen.

In addition, users will be able to invite other people to join the call. In case contact is unable to pick the call on the first go, the participants will even have an option of calling that person again right from the calling screen.

The update with WhatsApp version 2.21.140 will basically allow contacts to leave or rejoin group calls from the calls tab while they are ongoing. It will even let users join an ongoing group call if they missed the call in the first place. An alert for the ongoing call will pop up as and when the user comes online on WhatsApp.

There are other changes lined up on the updated version as well. WhatsApp will now keep archived chats archived and muted even when new messages arrive. This setting can be altered through Settings > Chats > Keep Chats Archived.

The updated WhatsApp version will now also display sticker suggestions to users when they are typing a message. These will help the users find relevant stickers they have already downloaded when composing a message.

WhatsApp clears that the new features will be gradually rolled out to iOS users. So those who are not able to see them right away should wait for a wider rollout of the new WhatsApp update.