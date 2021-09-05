WhatsApp gets Money Heist animated stickers: How to download and use

WhatsApp has introduced a new sticker pack called Sticker Heist to celebrate the fifth season of Netflix's popular show Money Heist, which premiered on September 3, 2021. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has launched a pack of animated stickers and has named 'Sticker Heist'.

It's really easy to use, WhatsApp users for both Android and iOS can download the sticker pack to share stickers based on the characters and events from 'Money Heist'. You will get to see and send the faces and best-known expressions of Tokyo, Lisbon, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Stockholm, Bogotá, Palermo, and, of course, the Professor.

The animated sticker pack has been designed by Mucho Pixels that contains a total of 17 stickers and weighs at just 658KB.

Here's how you can download the 'Money Heist' stickers on WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Open a chat window.

3. Click on the sticker icon.

4. In WhatsApp's sticker store, select Sticker Heist animated stickers.

5. Download the Money Heist sticker pack for WhatsApp.

6. Once downloaded you can click on stickers at the bottom of the WhatsApp chat window and find your favourite Money Heist stickers.

Aside from that, WhatsApp is also testing its expected Message Reaction feature, which allows users to respond to messages with emojis, similar to how Apple's iMessage, Twitter, and Facebook's own Instagram and Messenger function.

Details about when exactly message reactions would be a part of WhatsApp are yet to be announced. Nevertheless, WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp is working on bringing message reactions on WhatsApp for Android beta as well.

Message reactions will appear just below the texts available on the app, according to reports released by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. People in the chat are said to be able to see who reacted to a certain message due to the message reactions feature, which is likely to be available for both individual and group chats. As a result, responses to a WhatsApp message would not be anonymous.

WhatsApp is constantly creating and releasing new stickers to make conversations more interactive and attract more users to the messaging platform. Recently, a sticker of Raksha Bandhan was released to mark the popular north Indian festival.