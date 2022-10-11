WhatsApp group chats are getting bigger, you can soon add 1024 users

WhatsApp will soon allow all users to add up to 1024 members in a group chat. Currently, the option is available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, though it is likely the stable rollout isn't very far away. Although the update may seem insignificant, the WhatsApp group is easily one of the most important (and underrated) features on the Meta-owned messaging platform. In countries like India, WhatsApp groups are highly useful to connect with friends, family, colleagues, and even residents of the same colony.

The new WhatsApp group feature was spotted by the notable WhatsApp updates tracker, WABetaInfo. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to add up to 512 members to a group chat. Once the feature starts rolling out, WhatsApp would also hope to gain an edge over rival Telegram, which allows users to create a group chat with up to 200,000 people. Of course, WhatsApp group numbers aren't as high as Telegram's, but the platform does provide some alternatives. For instance, users can broadcast messages to multiple people. Of course, it is not as versatile as group chat, but it may help in dispersing one-time messages.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on some more nifty features to make users' lives easier. For instance, the platform is testing a feature to let users search for a message by the date. The same publication spotted the tool. It wrote, "This feature will be very useful, particularly when you want to discover the first message shared with a certain contact or you want to read what messages were shared on a certain date".

But most importantly, the platform is testing a way to prevent users from taking screenshots of chats. However, it will only be applicable to messages sent with the View Once option and on regular chats. The feature is still under development, and more information is awaited.