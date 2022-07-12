WhatsApp head issues warning to users, Indians using app on Android must take note

WhatsApp has issued a stern warning to users and is asking them to be aware of the fake versions of the messaging app. The instant messaging app's CEO, Will Cathcart, is requesting people on Twitter to not use the modified version of WhatsApp as users could end up in big trouble. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps all over the world, which makes it easier for scammers to trick users through different techniques.

The security research team of the company found some malicious apps that claim to offer services similar to WhatsApp. Cathcart pointed out that apps like "Hey WhatsApp" from a developer called "HeyMods" are dangerous and people should avoid downloading them. The team discovered that these apps promise to offer some new features to users, but that is just a scam to steal personal information stored on people's phones.

While the modified or fake versions of WhatsApp can offer features similar to WhatsApp, do keep in mind that they don't offer the end-to-end encryption feature that you get with the original version of the messaging app. This helps protect your chats and personal data, so no one can access your details, not even WhatsApp.

The new fake version of WhatsApp is not visible on Play Store, but users who try to download the apps from unofficial sources should be cautious before installing them on their phone. People are advised to download the official version of WhatsApp via the company's website or through trusted app stores like Google Play Store.

"We'll of course continue our efforts to detect and block these kinds of apps going forward. We're also taking enforcement action against HeyMods to stop future harm, and will further explore legal options to hold HeyMods and others like them accountable," Cathcart said on Twitter.

Also Read | WhatsApp will soon give more time to delete messages you sent by mistake

Also Read | Poco F4 5G review: A phone you won't regret buying

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T sale in India today, will be available for as low as Rs 27,499