WhatsApp helps doctor in delivering baby in Jammu and Kashmir 

WhatsApp, a popular app, is mostly used by people to send messages, pictures and videos. However, a doctor in Jammu Kashmir did something remarkable with it - he helped deliver a baby using the app! This incident truly highlights that the messaging app can be used for many different things, even medical emergencies.

As per a PTI report, a pregnant woman with a history of labor complications needed urgent medical attention. She was stuck in a remote area called Keran in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. However, with heavy snowfall, the possibility of airlifting her to a hospital with maternity facilities was ruled out. This meant that doctors would have to find an alternative solution to help her deliver her baby safely.

As luck would have it, doctors were able to assist the woman through a WhatsApp call. Dr. Mir Mohammad Shafi, the Block Medical Officer of Kralpora, explained that the woman was received at the Keran PHC (primary health center) on Friday night. She had a history of complicated delivery with eclampsia, prolonged labor, and episiotomy, which made the situation even more urgent.

The doctors knew that they needed to get the woman to a hospital with better resources, but because of snow Keran was cut off from the rest of Kupwara district during the winter. With no other option in sight, the medical team had to rely on technology to provide immediate care. Using WhatsApp, they guided the woman through the delivery process, and in the end, she successfully gave birth to a healthy baby.

"The patient was induced (into labour) and after six hours a healthy baby girl was born. Currently both the baby and the mother are under observation and doing fine," Dr Shafi said.

In conclusion, this story of the successful delivery of a baby through a WhatsApp call highlights the resilience of the medical community and the role technology can play in delivering healthcare services to remote communities. It also serves as a reminder of the need to invest in healthcare infrastructure in remote areas to ensure that everyone, regardless of their location, has access to quality medical care.



