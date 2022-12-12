In 2022, WhatsApp added several features for its Android and iOS users. It improved the video calling by allowing more participants in a group call and introduced features like in-chat polls for a smoother experience. One of the best features that WhatsApp offered this year is the ability to hide online presence in the messaging app. Here is a quick look at some of the best features that WhatsApp announced this year.

WhatsApp in 2022: Best features that were announced this year

-Video call has been one of the most useful features of WhatsApp and the company has made it better by offering the ability to add up to 32 people in a video call.

-WhatsApp offers the ability to hide your online presence in the messaging app. However, even you won't be able to see the online status of the people once your enable this feature in the settings. One will find this feature in the privacy settings of the app.

-The platform now also allows users to silently leave a group on WhatsApp if they don't feel like being a member of it. Earlier, the app used to alert everyone if someone leaves the group. Now, if you will silently leave the group, members will not be notified, except for the group's admin.

-There is also a Message Yourself feature that lets you use WhatsApp as notepad. In simpler terms, the app basically lets you send messages on your own number to let you immediately access them. The good thing is WhatsApp even lets you pin important messages.

-Another feature WhatsApp added in 2022 is the ability to hide profile picture from specific people on the app. The platform is used for several purposes and not just for connecting to friends or family members. There are people who interact with unknown users on WhatsApp, so some privacy conscious users might feel the need to hide their profile picture. The platform already lets you hide status, last seen and other personal details.

-The platform also released emoji feature for both Android and iOS users because this has been one of the most demanded features. The feature lets you instantly react to a message with different emotions.

-This year, a section called Communities was also added to the app to allow schools, businesses and other organisations to communicate better by also giving some additional features.

-Lastly, I would like to say in-chat polls feature is also quite beneficial that WhatsApp added in 2022. You can easily create polls by tapping on the attachment icon in the chat.