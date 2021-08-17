WhatsApp introduces payments backgrounds in India

WhatsApp on Tuesday introduced Payments Backgrounds in India to upgrade the experience of money transfers on its platform. The new feature will allow users to select a relevant background when sending money to friends or family using WhatsApp Payments.

The experience is available for both Android and iPhone users in the country, and is aimed to deliver a personalised payments experience to users.

The feature allows users to add an element of expression when exchanging money on the platform. It has created a thematic range of expressions to complement sending payments on birthdays, holidays, or for gifts and travel. WhatsApp said built for India, this is 'relevant' and 'memorable' as it helps people easily convey a feeling along with sending money.

Designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), the payments feature now enables transactions with over 227 banks.

"With payments backgrounds, our effort is to bring excitement to everyday payments through WhatsApp and enable users to express themselves through a range of emotive themes denoting celebrations, affection, warmth or fun. We believe that sending and receiving money is so much more than just a transaction. Often, it's the stories behind the exchanges that are priceless," said Manesh Mahatme, Director of WhatsApp Payments.

Mahatme added that WhatsApp is looking forward to create more features and functionalities and will continue to make payments an 'interesting' and 'interactive' experience.

"Whether it is friends splitting the bill after a meal, sending money to near and dear ones as a token of your love or gifting your sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, payment backgrounds make sending money personal and brings alive the story behind every payment," the company said.

WhatsApp launched its payments service after months of testing in November last year. It started with four banking partners namely Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and the State Bank of India (SBI).

