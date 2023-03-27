WhatsApp iOS users will soon be able to send 60 seconds video messages to contacts, details here

WhatsApp recently released a bunch of new features for its Android, iOS and Windows users. From a feature for Groups to a new app for Windows, the Meta-owned instant messaging app rolled out a new update to enhance users' experience and make messaging over the platform fun. Now continuing the updates, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new video message feature for iPhone users which will allow users to send short video messages to others.

According to WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is developing a new 'Video messages' feature which will give users the ability to send voice notes just like how users can send voice notes by clicking on the mic icon in the chat box.

WhatsApp developing new video message feature

Similar to the Video note feature in Telegram, the new Video message feature on WhatsApp will allow users to send short videos of up to 60 seconds to their contacts by pushing the camera button. The report suggests that the feature is currently under development for WhatsApp for iOS app and will be released for testing and to everyone in future updates of WhatsApp.

The video messages on WhatsApp will work similarly to voice notes. However, it will have some added benefits to enhance messaging experience on the platform. Through video messages on WhatsApp, users will be able to convey emotions and expressions better than a voice message or text alone. The video messages will provide a more comprehensive and effective way of communication.

Notably, just like audio and text messages, WhatsApp will keep the video messages end-to-end encrypted: this means that the messages will be secured between the sender and receiver. No third person, not even WhatsApp, Meta, and any proxy provider will be able to see the shared video messages. In addition, WhatsApp will also not allow users to save or forward these video messages to other conversations for added privacy. However, the platform may allow users to take screenshots from the video notes.

Earlier, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced new features for WhatsApp. The WhatsApp app for Windows desktops got a new face with the ability to start video and audio calls. The new app is said to be faster and feels like its mobile counterpart. It allows users to host group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 participants. Additionally, WhatsApp also released new controls for groups which let admins control who can join a group via group links.

Meanwhile, to get into the race for AI, Mark Zuckerberg also hinted at releasing an AI-powered chatbot for WhatsApp, similar to OpenAI's CHATgpt. The company has started testing its text-based AI tools on WhatsApp and Messenger and is expected to release the AI-powered chatbot in future updates.