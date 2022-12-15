WhatsApp is about to get the feature iPhone users have been waiting for long

WhatsApp has launched several new features this year with the aim of improving group chats, the calling experience, and the overall user experience. As the year comes to an end, the instant messaging platform has now confirmed the launch of the Picture-in-Picture feature for iPhone users. Through a recent blog post, WhatsApp confirmed that the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature is coming on iOS in 2023.

The Picture-in-Picture feature on iOS is currently in beta and available for users who are subscribed to beta program. A stable release is said to take some time to release. While the messaging platform hasn't revealed the exact launch timeline of the Picture-in-Picture feature on iOS, we can expect the feature to be available in the next 2-3 months to come. Well, this is what is followed for all features. They are tested in beta first and then released as a stable update for all users.

WhatsApp PiP mode coming soon

With the Picture-in-Picture model coming to iOS, iPhone users will easily be able to multitask. For instance, chat with a friend and be on a video call or watch a video on a tiny screen on one corner of the phone display at the same time. "Now in beta testing and rolling out in 2023, easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimized in-call video screen," WhatsApp said in its official blog post while talking about the PiP feature.

In 2023, WhatsApp introduced multiple features to enhance the overall calling experience. One of them is the 32-people video calling support. The idea behind launching the feature is to take on the likes of other video calling platforms, including Zoom, Skype, and others. WhatsApp has also added options to message and mute participants during a video call.

The messaging platform is currently testing multiple features, including View Once text, which will possibly work similar to the View Once media feature. The platform lets users send a photo or video that will disappear after the recipient opens and exits the photo viewer. Once they exit the media viewer, the photo will no longer be visible in that chat and they can't view it again. The good thing is, View once photos and videos will never be saved to the recipient's Photos or Gallery, and neither can they forward it to anyone else. However, they do can take screenshots of the media.