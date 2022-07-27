WhatsApp is developing Kept messages feature to allow users to store disappearing messages

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to let users keep disappearing messages. The messaging app was spotted testing the ability to keep the disappearing messages. When you send a disappearing message, you do not want the message to remain for more than a specific period of time. But sometimes when you have the feature enabled, you may send an important message but it will disappear as you have it enabled. In such cases, WhatsApp's soon-to-be-announced feature which is called "Keep the disappearing message" will come to your rescue.

Wabetainfo, which tracks all the latest happenings related to the messaging app, spotted the feature first. The report states that WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows keeping specific messages in the chat. As per the screenshot shared by the tipster, when you send a disappearing message, you will get a prompt asking if you want to keep the message in the chat. If you have previously saved a disappearing message, you can discard it later. "When you decide to keep the message, it won't disappear from the chat after its expiration and the recipient can still see it, but they can delete it later," the report stated.

The Wabetainfo stated that the feature is in a very early stage of development, so it is not clear whether WhatsApp will pick it for a stable release. Many changes in the feature are expected if it is rolled out to the wider audience. The purpose of the feature may also change before the release or the feature may also be discarded.

On a related note, WhatsApp is testing the possibility to forward messages to only one group chat at a time. WhatsApp had previously rolled out an update that allowed users to forward messages to one chat at a time. WhatsApp had set limits on forwarded messages to constrain virality. This move was announced after WhatsApp started labeling the messages that are forwarded multiple times with double arrows.

So if you are trying to forward a message with a forwarded label on it, it will no longer be possible to forward it to more than one group chat at a time. If you wish to go forward to more than one group chat, you will have to select the message and forward it again. However, this will only be possible if WhatsApp rolls out the feature.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399