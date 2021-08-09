WhatsApp is not on board Apple's child abuse image scan on iPhones because privacy

Apple's latest move to thwart child sexual abuse has raged an ethical debate online, and not everyone is siding with the tech major. WhatsApp CEO, for instance, has now voiced his concern over the new practice by Apple.

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart has cleared in a recent series of tweets that the messaging app will not adopt Apple's new feature once it launches. Cathcart states that the feature is a "wrong approach" and is a "setback for people's privacy" across the globe.

For those unaware, Apple has announced a new tool that will look for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in the photos uploaded to iCloud by iPhone and iPad owners. The feature will be rolled out with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 later this year and will use a NeuralHash to compare photos to known CSAM images.

Naturally, the announcement of the feature was enough to divide the digital world into two groups - those who support it and those who don't. The argument for supporting it is clear - Apple has noble intentions with the feature. The flipside argues that this can change anytime and that the tool can be used for something far more sinister that can spell the doom of user privacy.

In his recent tweets, Cathcart highlighted this. He mentioned that Apple's new anti-CSAM feature "can scan all the private photos on your phone -- even photos you haven't shared with anyone." That, as he points out, is "not privacy."

He further makes a series of points against the feature. For one, he argues that the feature can be used for scanning all sorts of private content that Apple or a government wishes upon. He also raises the question of how this tool will be implemented across Apple's international markets, with different laws upon the subject. Finally, Cathcart also points out the grave implications of the tool being compromised by threat actors.

The concerns raised by Cathcart are serious but not new. Several experts have voiced similar problems with Apple's planned surveillance mechanism since its announcement last week. For now, there seem to be no answers to these very real questions that doubt Apple's motives with the new tool.

The simple reason is, such a straight-up on-device scanning of content has been unheard of before. Additionally, Apple will be using the feature across its services, including Messages and Siri. These then add to the surveillance points for your content. In simple words, what you do on these apps is being watched.

In Apple's defence, the company will not be manually looking into this content. Instead, it will use a NeuralHash program to identify child sexual abuse images against known patterns. The big issue, however, is that such a hashing system is prone to errors.

If that happens, a totally unrelated image can be marked as CSAM and sent to Apple servers. In short, the tool will possibly be accessing much more on your device than the specific CSAM content it is looking for.

Cathcart might not have been the first person to voice these issues, but his public admittance of their ill effects is certainly a strong voice in the industry. Moreover, it sends out a clear message that if Apple can impose such a scan on people's private content, not everyone will accept it without raising a voice.