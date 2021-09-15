WhatsApp is now letting non-beta users test multi-device support

WhatsApp had officially announced the multi-device feature a couple of months ago. The Facebook-owned messaging app had provided early access to the multi-device feature to the beta testers. However, as per latest developments, WhatsApp is now providing the opportunity to the non-beta testers to use the feature. Some of the WhatsApp users have received pop-ups about the multi-device support. Once rolled out, the multi-device feature will let users access the messaging app on their phones as well as four other devices.

As per Wabetanifo, WhatsApp will now consider rolling out the multi-device feature to the non-beta users."In the last few days, WhatsApp is releasing the possibility to join the beta program for multi-device, for people that use stable versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.Several people didn't join the multi-device beta program for some reason: they see it's a beta program so they understand they might experience issues. Today WhatsApp is working on forcing people to update to the multi-device version, for a future update," the report said.

WhatsApp had first announced the multi-device support in the month of July. The feature will let users sync devices including a laptop, computer or tab but not another phone. The feature is at present limited to one phone per account. WhatsApp was also spotted testing the possibility of adding support for the iPad.

While launching the feature, WhatsApp said that the architecture makes it easy to deliver a seamlessly synchronized experience between a phone and companion device without compromising on security. WhatsApp has introduced new technologies to maintain end-to-end encryption while keeping the user's data in sync across devices.

WhatsApp will let users log in to a single account from the web and phone simultaneously. However, there will only be one smartphone as the primary device, other devices can be either desktop, tablet. WhatsApp users will be able to use the desktop or web versions of the app even when their phone isn't active and connected to the internet. The dependency on your phone to use the messaging app on the computer will be eradicated.

WhatsApp had also noted that every device linked to a WhatsApp account will have separate encryption keys. The company said that encryption keys of one device are compromised, the hacker will not be able to use it to decrypt the messages sent to other devices, even if the devices are registered to the same user.