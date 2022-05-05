WhatsApp is rolling out Reactions feature for everyone

It seems that WhatsApp is now finally rolling out Reactions feature, which is one of the much-awaited features. Meta's (previously Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed this via his Instagram handle. This is not surprising as the company just recently revealed a list of new features that it was planning to release.

It is important to point out that other messaging apps such as Telegram and iMessage. Interestingly, WhatsApp's sister company, Instagram, already offers this feature to allow users to quickly react to messages with emojis. So, WhatsApp is offering it to users pretty late.

The post shows that initially users will get only six emoji reactions, including like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks. There are chances that users will get to use all the emojis in the future, which is something that beta testing has also suggested.

In addition to this, a future update could also let users use GIFs or stickers in the messaging app, apart from emojis. The same was recently spotted in a recent development build. In case you haven't yet seen this feature, then keep in mind that message reactions will appear just below a message.

How to use WhatsApp Reactions?

Step 1: You first need to open WhatsApp and open the chat where you would like to use reactions for any message.

Step 2: Now, you just need to press and hold on the message you received and want to react to.

Step 3: You will now see a pop-up that will display 6 emojis that you can use to react to a particular message.

Step 4: In order to send the Emoji Reaction, you will have to select one of the six emojis in the pop-up menu.